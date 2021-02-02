ModivCare (MODV) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ModivCare to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ModivCare alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ModivCare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare Competitors 140 799 1419 37 2.56

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.98%. Given ModivCare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion $970,000.00 100.32 ModivCare Competitors $3.48 billion $280.96 million 32.49

ModivCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. ModivCare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% ModivCare Competitors -280.45% -38.16% -12.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.