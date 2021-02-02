Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

