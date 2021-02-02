Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.09% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,229,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

