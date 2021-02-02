Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

