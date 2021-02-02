Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.
Better World Acquisition Profile
