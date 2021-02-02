Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.16% of SCVX worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVX. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SCVX during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in SCVX during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SCVX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.