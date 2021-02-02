Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

Shares of EL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

