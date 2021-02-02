MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend payment by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.