Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MITSY stock opened at $370.31 on Tuesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $247.60 and a 1 year high of $406.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

