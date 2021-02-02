Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,273.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

