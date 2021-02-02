Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,273.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
