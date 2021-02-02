Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) (TSE:MNW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.86. Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MNW)

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks Co. (MNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.