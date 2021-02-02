Mirrored Tesla Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $600,981.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $1,090.62 or 0.03054940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 4,890 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.