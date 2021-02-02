Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $19.06 or 0.00053164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $725,357.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 230,641 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

