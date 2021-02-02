Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $174.35 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00016251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $174.35 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00140026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00250588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,930,440 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.