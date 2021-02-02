MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $453,197.89 and $2,845.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,846.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04098678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00402572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.89 or 0.01213590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00515737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00414819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00260023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021795 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.