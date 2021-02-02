MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

