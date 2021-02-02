Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $12,138,215. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $10.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $467.47. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,812. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.52 and a 200 day moving average of $311.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

