Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 805,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,582. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

