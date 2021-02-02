Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

