Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

