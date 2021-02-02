Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IJH traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

