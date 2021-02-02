Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

