Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day moving average is $415.70. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

