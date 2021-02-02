Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. 794,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

