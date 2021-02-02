Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

MBCN stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

