Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBCN. TheStreet raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

