Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $252.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft's Q2 results benefied from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competiton from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.65 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after buying an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

