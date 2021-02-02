Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.