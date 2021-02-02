MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 4.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 41,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

