Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

MU opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

