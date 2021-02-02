M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (MGCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 on February 26th

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MGCI opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.51. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.90 ($1.40).

In other news, insider Richard Bole´at bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

