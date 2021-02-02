Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $473,054.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Mettalex token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00012919 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $473,054.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Token Trading

Mettalex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

