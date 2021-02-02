MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

