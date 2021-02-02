Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. 386,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

