Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

