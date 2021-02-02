Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 178.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $461,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

