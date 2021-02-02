Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 895,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,793,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.