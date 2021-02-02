Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Meridian has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

