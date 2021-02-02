Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MREO stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

