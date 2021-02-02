Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.95 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

