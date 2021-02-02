Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.43 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

