Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Shares Up 3.9%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 745,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,308,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

