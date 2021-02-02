Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 370% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 370% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $890,478.27 and $43,780.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00315683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.01500056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

