Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 903,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

