Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Up 71.6% in January

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Megaport stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

