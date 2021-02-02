MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Cap of $300,687.70

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $300,687.70 and approximately $127.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.