McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCRAA stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Monday. McRae Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 0.57.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

