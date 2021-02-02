McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.95-17.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.57.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

