McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.95-17.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.42.
NYSE:MCK opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.57.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.