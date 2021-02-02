McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.