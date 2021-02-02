McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.31. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 123,746 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.