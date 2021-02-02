McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.31. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 123,746 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

