McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $46,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.